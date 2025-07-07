Guests attend the Independence Day celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed at the event attended by Latvian partners and NATO allies. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 04:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969428
|VIRIN:
|250702-Z-XR688-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111137840
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests., by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.