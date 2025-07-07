Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

    LATVIA

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Guests attend the Independence Day celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed at the event attended by Latvian partners and NATO allies. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969428
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-XR688-1003
    Filename: DOD_111137840
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: LV

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests., by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1AD Band
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TFIron

