B-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969428" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guests attend the Independence Day celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Band supporting Task Force Iron, performed at the event attended by Latvian partners and NATO allies. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)