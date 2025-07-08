Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

    LATVIA

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen, with the 1st Armored Division's Brass Band and Task Force Iron, and Nils Students, American Spaces Program Assistant with the U.S. Embassy, speak about the Independence Day celebration at the U. S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Brass Band supporting Task Force Iron performed for guests at the event attended by Latvian partners and NATO allies. The enduring presence of V Corps in Europe allows it to build continuity in an ever-changing environment while supporting the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969427
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111137837
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests., by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1AD Band
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

