A-Roll: 1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests.

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen, with the 1st Armored Division's Brass Band and Task Force Iron, and Nils Students, American Spaces Program Assistant with the U.S. Embassy, speak about the Independence Day celebration at the U. S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Brass Band supporting Task Force Iron performed for guests at the event attended by Latvian partners and NATO allies. The enduring presence of V Corps in Europe allows it to build continuity in an ever-changing environment while supporting the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)