    MRF-D 25.3: 3rd Bn., 11th Marines, conduct Jungle Warfare Training

    TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Kilo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate Jungle Warfare Training with Australian Defence Force Combat Training Centre Instructors, at the Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia, June 16-26, 2025. Marines participated in jungle warfare training in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Behind Closed Doors - Instrumental composed by Lukas Knoebl / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    TAGS

    3/11
    MAGTF
    ADF
    Jungle Warfare Training
    MRF-D 25.3
    USMC

