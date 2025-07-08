U.S. Marines and sailors with Kilo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate Jungle Warfare Training with Australian Defence Force Combat Training Centre Instructors, at the Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia, June 16-26, 2025. Marines participated in jungle warfare training in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Behind Closed Doors - Instrumental composed by Lukas Knoebl / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 07:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969423
|VIRIN:
|250706-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137795
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 25.3: 3rd Bn., 11th Marines, conduct Jungle Warfare Training, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
