U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, is a very accomplished prior enlisted now officer with a Doctorate, a private pilot's license, she's married with two kids, and she and her husband launched a nonprofit initiative focused on mental health and resilience of service members and veterans. Melissa is competing in the Mrs. International pageant in Kingsport, Tennessee, July 18-19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 16:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969390
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111136938
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International
No keywords found.