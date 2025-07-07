Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, is a very accomplished prior enlisted now officer with a Doctorate, a private pilot's license, she's married with two kids, and she and her husband launched a nonprofit initiative focused on mental health and resilience of service members and veterans. Melissa is competing in the Mrs. International pageant in Kingsport, Tennessee, July 18-19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:34
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

