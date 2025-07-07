Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, is currently serving as Mrs. Alabama International and is using her voice and platform to bring mental wellness to the forefront of military and veteran communities.



“This pageant helped me rediscover my voice,” said VanArtsdalen. “I’ve lost 120 pounds since having my kids, but more than that, I’ve gained confidence, strength and a platform to talk about something that matters deeply to us: mental health.”



Before joining the pageant world, her Air Force journey began in 2009 when she enlisted as a cardiopulmonary technician. After commissioning through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, she earned both a second bachelor’s and a master’s degree while remaining on active duty.



VanArtsdalen felt inspired through personal experiences and treating service members and veterans with invisible wounds to do more outside the clinic.



“Ryan [her husband] and I have both experienced losing loved ones to suicide; patients, Airmen, friends and even family,” said VanArtsdalen. “Together, we just felt there had to be more we could do to make a difference.”



Alongside her husband, Maj. Ryan VanArtsdalen, Air Command and Staff College fellow, the couple transformed their pain into purpose. Together, they launched a nonprofit initiative aimed at bridging the gap in mental health support by educating military and veteran communities on how to respond to those in need.



As she prepares to step onto the national stage to compete for Mrs. International, VanArtsdalen hopes her story inspires others to find healing, purpose and strength.



“My primary mission at the pageant is to spread our message of hope to a global audience, help more lives and potentially save lives from suicide,” said VanArtsdalen. “And secondly, to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International.”



The VanArtsdalens have navigated dual-military life, overseas assignments and the challenges of raising a family. They created space to be present with their two young children, Katherine and Ethan, even with their demanding careers.



“Being a military family, our kids have moved across three states and five schools, but they’re resilient, just like us,” said VanArtsdalen. “They know we serve and they know we dream big.”



VanArtsdalen faced postpartum depression, Alaska’s dark winters, and self-doubt creeping in during early motherhood. She clung to one goal of doing a pageant she had once mentioned during an earlier date with Ryan.



“When the opportunity came up at Maxwell AFB, we knew it was time,” said Ryan. “She supported my command, my mission, my Airmen. Now it was her turn. I could give that back to her.”



VanArtsdalen prepared her fitness, coaching and platform development, all while balancing motherhood, full-time duty and advocacy.

“She’s the strongest woman I know,” said Ryan. “This pageant is just the tip of the iceberg. What’s beneath is years of service, sacrifice, leadership and love.”



VanArtsdalen explained that the pageant has transformed her, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.



“I didn’t think I’d be cut out for this, but I want women to know: if I can do it, so can you,” said VanArtsdalen. “Don’t count yourself out. Set a goal, and chase it.”



VanArtsdalen will be on stage at the Mrs. International competition July 18–19 in Kingsport, Tennessee.



“You can serve your country, raise a family and still chase personal goals,” said VanArtsdalen. “It’s not always easy, but with support and purpose, it’s possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:23 Story ID: 542252 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.