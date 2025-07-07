After levee construction, nature returns faster than you might think. In just a few years, native trees and plants thrive again—thanks to strategic planting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state and local partners. As Sacramento-area levees receive much-needed upgrades, this video shows that flood risk reduction and habitat restoration go hand in hand. Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Mitigation/
--------------------
Sources & Credits:
This video uses a variety of imagery sources to show how quickly nature returns after construction:
Satellite imagery courtesy of Google Earth Pro, showing revegetation at the Lower American River near the Guy West Bridge, Sacramento, California (Lat: 38.562909°, Lon: -121.421626°):
- April 30, 2002 – early post-construction condition
- July 17, 2006 – vegetation beginning to establish
- April 6, 2010 – mature riparian vegetation fully re-established
Progression photos from Lower American River Site 4 (Years 1, 4, and 9):
- May 21, 2001 – newly completed erosion protection
- June 24, 2005 – early vegetation establishment
- July 15, 2010 – thriving riparian corridor
Aerial video of Lower American River Contract 2, captured December 21, 2023, between the J Street Bridge and Howe Avenue, Sacramento, California:
- Shows completed erosion protection and early-stage revegetation
- Includes 3D visualizations of projected vegetation growth overlaid onto real aerial footage (produced in Blender by John Prettyman for illustrative purposes only)
- The site will be irrigated, maintained, and monitored for performance
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969255
|VIRIN:
|250707-A-AN535-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111135113
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Nature Quickly Returns After Levee Construction, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.