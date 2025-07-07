How Nature Quickly Returns After Levee Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After levee construction, nature returns faster than you might think. In just a few years, native trees and plants thrive again—thanks to strategic planting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state and local partners. As Sacramento-area levees receive much-needed upgrades, this video shows that flood risk reduction and habitat restoration go hand in hand. Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Mitigation/



Sources & Credits:

This video uses a variety of imagery sources to show how quickly nature returns after construction:



Satellite imagery courtesy of Google Earth Pro, showing revegetation at the Lower American River near the Guy West Bridge, Sacramento, California (Lat: 38.562909°, Lon: -121.421626°):

- April 30, 2002 – early post-construction condition

- July 17, 2006 – vegetation beginning to establish

- April 6, 2010 – mature riparian vegetation fully re-established



Progression photos from Lower American River Site 4 (Years 1, 4, and 9):

- May 21, 2001 – newly completed erosion protection

- June 24, 2005 – early vegetation establishment

- July 15, 2010 – thriving riparian corridor



Aerial video of Lower American River Contract 2, captured December 21, 2023, between the J Street Bridge and Howe Avenue, Sacramento, California:

- Shows completed erosion protection and early-stage revegetation

- Includes 3D visualizations of projected vegetation growth overlaid onto real aerial footage (produced in Blender by John Prettyman for illustrative purposes only)

- The site will be irrigated, maintained, and monitored for performance