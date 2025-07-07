video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Heroes of Military Medicine were honored for their contributions to warfighters in May 2025 by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation.



From active-duty doctors who have tirelessly served warfighters for years, to a veteran who turned to music for recovery—these champions demonstrate their commitment to the innovation and dedication to military health.