The Heroes of Military Medicine were honored for their contributions to warfighters in May 2025 by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation.
From active-duty doctors who have tirelessly served warfighters for years, to a veteran who turned to music for recovery—these champions demonstrate their commitment to the innovation and dedication to military health.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969237
|VIRIN:
|250707-O-TR188-8018
|Filename:
|DOD_111134434
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes of Military Medicine, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.