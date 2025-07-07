Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heroes of Military Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The Heroes of Military Medicine were honored for their contributions to warfighters in May 2025 by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation.

    From active-duty doctors who have tirelessly served warfighters for years, to a veteran who turned to music for recovery—these champions demonstrate their commitment to the innovation and dedication to military health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969237
    VIRIN: 250707-O-TR188-8018
    Filename: DOD_111134434
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes of Military Medicine, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Henry M. Jackson
    awards
    medicine
    Heroes
    military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download