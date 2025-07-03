Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AE 2025 Ready....Set....Go!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COTONOU, BENIN

    07.05.2025

    Video by Takisha Miller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Behind the scenes, U.S. Africa Command team members work together to prepare for Africa Endeavor 2025.

    Africa Endeavor is a multilateral effort focused on empowering African Partner nations to enhance their C4 (command, control, communications and computer systems) and cyber defense capabilities, by shaping national cyber strategies and enhancing their cyber defense capabilities, driving towards a secure, interoperable, and resilient communications infrastructure.

    AE invites senior-level communicators from approximately 48 African partner nations, as well as cyber and information experts from multiple international organizations to a multi-day forum on the continent. The symposium occurs annually, fostering continuous growth and collaboration among participants.

    AE25: This year’s iteration will take place in Cotonou, Benin, from July 7-11

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969215
    VIRIN: 250706-O-AY109-5130
    Filename: DOD_111133898
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: COTONOU, BJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE 2025 Ready....Set....Go!, by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download