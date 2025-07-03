Behind the scenes, U.S. Africa Command team members work together to prepare for Africa Endeavor 2025.
Africa Endeavor is a multilateral effort focused on empowering African Partner nations to enhance their C4 (command, control, communications and computer systems) and cyber defense capabilities, by shaping national cyber strategies and enhancing their cyber defense capabilities, driving towards a secure, interoperable, and resilient communications infrastructure.
AE invites senior-level communicators from approximately 48 African partner nations, as well as cyber and information experts from multiple international organizations to a multi-day forum on the continent. The symposium occurs annually, fostering continuous growth and collaboration among participants.
AE25: This year’s iteration will take place in Cotonou, Benin, from July 7-11
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 19:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969215
|VIRIN:
|250706-O-AY109-5130
|Filename:
|DOD_111133898
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|COTONOU, BJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AE 2025 Ready....Set....Go!, by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.