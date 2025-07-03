AE 2025 Ready....Set....Go!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Behind the scenes, U.S. Africa Command team members work together to prepare for Africa Endeavor 2025.



Africa Endeavor is a multilateral effort focused on empowering African Partner nations to enhance their C4 (command, control, communications and computer systems) and cyber defense capabilities, by shaping national cyber strategies and enhancing their cyber defense capabilities, driving towards a secure, interoperable, and resilient communications infrastructure.



AE invites senior-level communicators from approximately 48 African partner nations, as well as cyber and information experts from multiple international organizations to a multi-day forum on the continent. The symposium occurs annually, fostering continuous growth and collaboration among participants.



AE25: This year’s iteration will take place in Cotonou, Benin, from July 7-11