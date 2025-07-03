Southern California Wildfires: Six Months of Unprecedented Recovery - 4k

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson provides a look at the past six months of collaboration and debris removal effort in the Eaton and Palisades fire impact area.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 19:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
