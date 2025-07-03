The Utah National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command and the 145th Field Artillery Regiment kicked off the main event at the Stadium of Fire with a flyover and artillery fires at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, July 4, 2025. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden & Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber) #alwaysready #alwaysthere #utahnationalguard #army #nationalguard #citizensoldier #utah #armystrong
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 01:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969191
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111133202
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|PROVO, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll- Stadium of Fire- Flyover & Artillery Support, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.