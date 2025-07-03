U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, F-35A Lightning IIs, and F-22 Raptors conduct a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2s, F-22s, and F-35As are aircraft used as part of the strike package that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach & Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
