    U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, F-35A Lightning IIs, and F-22 Raptors conduct a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2s, F-22s, and F-35As are aircraft used as part of the strike package that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach & Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969182
    VIRIN: 250704-F-KQ059-1003
    Filename: DOD_111133166
    Length: 00:01:32
    F-22 Raptor
    Air Force District of Washington
    4th Of July
    Indpendence day
    F-35 A Lightning II

