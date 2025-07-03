Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: Samantha Casey, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI 9x16

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505848-R
    Meet Samantha Casey, she’s a military spouse, a mom, a former teacher and a proud member of the DLA Disposition Services Pearl Harbor, HI team. Samantha says she enjoys her job because no two days are ever the same. She believes in the disposition mission and her goal is to support the U.S. military by taking in property and reselling it to ultimately save the government and taxpayers money. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969078
    VIRIN: 250703-O-LU733-1845
    PIN: 505848
    Filename: DOD_111117240
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Samantha Casey, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI 9x16, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

