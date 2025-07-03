Faces of DLA: Samantha Casey, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI 9x16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Samantha Casey, she’s a military spouse, a mom, a former teacher and a proud member of the DLA Disposition Services Pearl Harbor, HI team. Samantha says she enjoys her job because no two days are ever the same. She believes in the disposition mission and her goal is to support the U.S. military by taking in property and reselling it to ultimately save the government and taxpayers money. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil