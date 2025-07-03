505848-R
Meet Samantha Casey, she’s a military spouse, a mom, a former teacher and a proud member of the DLA Disposition Services Pearl Harbor, HI team. Samantha says she enjoys her job because no two days are ever the same. She believes in the disposition mission and her goal is to support the U.S. military by taking in property and reselling it to ultimately save the government and taxpayers money. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
Date Taken:
07.03.2025
Date Posted:
07.03.2025 14:17
Category:
Video Productions
This work, Faces of DLA: Samantha Casey, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
