Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the St. Michael’s Jump on Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 26, 2025. The jump honored St. Michael, the patron saint of the airborne, by allowing Paratroopers to explore their faith while maintaining airborne proficiency and building unit camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969076
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-JA130-4527
|Filename:
|DOD_111116855
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Michael's Jump, by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
