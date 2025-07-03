Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Michael's Jump

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the St. Michael’s Jump on Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 26, 2025. The jump honored St. Michael, the patron saint of the airborne, by allowing Paratroopers to explore their faith while maintaining airborne proficiency and building unit camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969076
    VIRIN: 250626-A-JA130-4527
    Filename: DOD_111116855
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Michael's Jump, by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers, St. Michael, ATW, Jump

