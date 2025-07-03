Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Value Of Service - Sgt. Alonzo Miller, Arkansas National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969030
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-QM363-1005
    Filename: DOD_111115317
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Value Of Service, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

