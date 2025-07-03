Don't let the number of injuries skyrocket the 4th of July holiday! Watch the video for safety tips and alternative activities to ensure that you have a happy and safe celebration.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968977
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-YA098-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111113853
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th of July Safety Tips, by Charity Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
