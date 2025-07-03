Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th of July Safety Tips

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Charity Robinson 

    Naval Safety Command

    Don't let the number of injuries skyrocket the 4th of July holiday! Watch the video for safety tips and alternative activities to ensure that you have a happy and safe celebration.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968976
    VIRIN: 250703-N-YA098-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113826
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Independence Day
    101 Critical Days Summer
    naval safety command

