Hit the water responsibly! U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Ashley Webster and Sheila Kirk are here to help you stay safe while boating. In this public service announcement, they cover key safety practices like telling someone your float plan, understanding the risks of operating under the influence, preparing for sudden weather changes, and the absolute necessity of wearing a life jacket. Make smart choices on the water: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! #LifeJackets #BestPlay #PlayItSafe #Boating #Swimming #Recreation #PleaseWearIt (Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 09:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968975
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-EO110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111113822
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|GRANVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Life Jackets are your best play, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
