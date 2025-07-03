Life Jackets are your best play

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hit the water responsibly! U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Ashley Webster and Sheila Kirk are here to help you stay safe while boating. In this public service announcement, they cover key safety practices like telling someone your float plan, understanding the risks of operating under the influence, preparing for sudden weather changes, and the absolute necessity of wearing a life jacket. Make smart choices on the water: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! #LifeJackets #BestPlay #PlayItSafe #Boating #Swimming #Recreation #PleaseWearIt (Video by Leon Roberts)