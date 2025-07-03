Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Jackets are your best play

    GRANVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Hit the water responsibly! U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Ashley Webster and Sheila Kirk are here to help you stay safe while boating. In this public service announcement, they cover key safety practices like telling someone your float plan, understanding the risks of operating under the influence, preparing for sudden weather changes, and the absolute necessity of wearing a life jacket. Make smart choices on the water: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! #LifeJackets #BestPlay #PlayItSafe #Boating #Swimming #Recreation #PleaseWearIt (Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 09:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968975
    VIRIN: 250703-A-EO110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113822
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GRANVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Boating
    Water Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Please Wear It
    USACE
    Swimming

