Detect, Assess, Protect: Bioenvironmental Engineers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Shepherd, 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight interim environmental health noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses the mission and day-to-day operations of the bioenvironmental engineering team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. From air sampling to hazard assessments, bioenvironmental engineers identify and mitigate occupational and environmental health threats, ensuring a safe and mission-ready force across the 35th Fighter Wing.
