    Detect, Assess, Protect: Bioenvironmental Engineers

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Shepherd, 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight interim environmental health noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses the mission and day-to-day operations of the bioenvironmental engineering team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2025. From air sampling to hazard assessments, bioenvironmental engineers identify and mitigate occupational and environmental health threats, ensuring a safe and mission-ready force across the 35th Fighter Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968911
    VIRIN: 250701-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_111113400
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

