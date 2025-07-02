Stay Safe This Fourth: SWD Deputy Commander Shares Life-Saving Water Tips

From Cedar Hill State Park on Joe Pool Lake Col. Seth Wacker, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division shares some simple tips to help ensure that everyone has a great Fourth of July weekend. Historically, this is one of the riskiest times of the year for boating and water-related activities and many fatalities occur. #LifeJacketsWornNobodyMourns @PleaseWearIt
