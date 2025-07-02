Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Safe This Fourth: SWD Deputy Commander Shares Life-Saving Water Tips

    DALLAS, TX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    From Cedar Hill State Park on Joe Pool Lake Col. Seth Wacker, deputy commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division shares some simple tips to help ensure that everyone has a great Fourth of July weekend. Historically, this is one of the riskiest times of the year for boating and water-related activities and many fatalities occur. #LifeJacketsWornNobodyMourns @PleaseWearIt

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968818
    VIRIN: 250627-D-RP542-8589
    Filename: DOD_111111751
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DALLAS, TX, TEXAS, US

    Water Safety, USACE, Southwestern Division, SWD, Life Jackets

