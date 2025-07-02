U.S. Transportation Command leaders and international logistics professionals participate in a panel discussion during the 2025 International Logistics Symposium at the Dwayne Cassidy Conference Center on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The symposium brings together military and industry experts to address global logistics challenges and foster multinational cooperation.
