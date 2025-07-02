Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 International Logistics Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan and Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command leaders and international logistics professionals participate in a panel discussion during the 2025 International Logistics Symposium at the Dwayne Cassidy Conference Center on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The symposium brings together military and industry experts to address global logistics challenges and foster multinational cooperation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 International Logistics Symposium, by TSgt Oz Suguitan and TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

