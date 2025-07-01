Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Education office

    LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Mrs. Lashea Lovett-Veal, 633d Force Support Squadron, education adviser, explains the benefits of education while serving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2025. The video highlights the wide range of educational opportunities available, from tuition assistance to certifications and degree programs, and showcases how the JBLE Education Office helps service members navigate their options and achieve academic and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:37
    Location: LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, US

    educatioin
    Langley
    educate Airmen
    school

