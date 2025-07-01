video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mrs. Lashea Lovett-Veal, 633d Force Support Squadron, education adviser, explains the benefits of education while serving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2025. The video highlights the wide range of educational opportunities available, from tuition assistance to certifications and degree programs, and showcases how the JBLE Education Office helps service members navigate their options and achieve academic and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)