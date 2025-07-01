Mrs. Lashea Lovett-Veal, 633d Force Support Squadron, education adviser, explains the benefits of education while serving at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 30, 2025. The video highlights the wide range of educational opportunities available, from tuition assistance to certifications and degree programs, and showcases how the JBLE Education Office helps service members navigate their options and achieve academic and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968796
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-SO714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111111422
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LANGLEY, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Education office, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.