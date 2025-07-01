video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORTLAND, England (July 1, 2025) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 and Ukraine maneuver an unmanned underwater vehicle used for mine countermeasure operations during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)