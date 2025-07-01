PORTLAND, England (July 1, 2025) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 and Ukraine maneuver an unmanned underwater vehicle used for mine countermeasure operations during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968788
|VIRIN:
|250701-N-KP948-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111111335
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea Breeze 2025, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.