Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Breeze 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PORTLAND, England (July 1, 2025) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 and Ukraine maneuver an unmanned underwater vehicle used for mine countermeasure operations during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968788
    VIRIN: 250701-N-KP948-1002
    Filename: DOD_111111335
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2025, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unmanned underwater vehicle
    Sea Breeze 2025
    EOD
    RHIB
    Rigid-hulled Inflatable Boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download