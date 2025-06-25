DLA Packaging Episode 5 Military Methods of Preservation

This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This video is the fifth episode in the packaging series and will cover Military Methods of Preservation.
This episode will provide guidance in Military Methods of Preservation.
We will discuss
• Department of Defense standards and specifications
• ASSIST Quick Search, and
• Commercial Standards and Specifications
PAN: S1000-25-0034
