This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This video is the fourth episode in the packaging series and will cover Finding Packaging Standards and Specifications.
This episode will provide guidance in Finding Packaging Standards and Specifications.
We will discuss
• Department of Defense standards and specifications
• ASSIST Quick Search, and
• Commercial Standards and Specifications
PAN: S1000-25-0033
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968659
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-EU553-9273
|Filename:
|DOD_111108689
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Episode 4 Finding Packaging Standards & Specifications, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.