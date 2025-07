DLA Packaging Episode 4 Finding Packaging Standards & Specifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.



This video is the fourth episode in the packaging series and will cover Finding Packaging Standards and Specifications.



This episode will provide guidance in Finding Packaging Standards and Specifications.

We will discuss

• Department of Defense standards and specifications

• ASSIST Quick Search, and

• Commercial Standards and Specifications



PAN: S1000-25-0033