This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This video is the third episode in the packaging series and will cover Interpreting and Understanding Packaging Requirements.
This episode will provide guidance in the Interpretation and Understanding of Packaging Requirements.
We will discuss
• MIL-STD-2073-1E, Appendix J
• Supplemental information
• Special Packaging Instructions
S1000-25-0032
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 08:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968655
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-EU553-1849
|Filename:
|DOD_111108632
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Episode 3 Interpreting and Understanding Packaging Requirements, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.