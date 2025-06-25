Logistics On Location: America’s Kitchen (open caption)

505928-B
Step inside America’s Kitchen—the Warrior Restaurant at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall—where culinary excellence fuels our nation’s heroes. The Defense Logistics Agency procures the fresh fruits, vegetables, dry goods, and even kitchen equipment and the skilled culinary chefs provide nutritious meals in a welcoming atmosphere, this dining facility is more than a place to eat—it’s a hub of community and spirit. Meet the team behind the scenes serving those who serve our country every day. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
|07.01.2025
|07.01.2025 08:42
|Video Productions
|968654
|250701-D-LU733-9654
|DOD_111108629
|00:00:59
|US
|1
|1
