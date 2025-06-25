Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: America’s Kitchen (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505928-B
    Step inside America’s Kitchen—the Warrior Restaurant at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall—where culinary excellence fuels our nation’s heroes. The Defense Logistics Agency procures the fresh fruits, vegetables, dry goods, and even kitchen equipment and the skilled culinary chefs provide nutritious meals in a welcoming atmosphere, this dining facility is more than a place to eat—it’s a hub of community and spirit. Meet the team behind the scenes serving those who serve our country every day. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 08:42
    Location: US

