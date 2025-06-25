This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.
This video is the second episode in the packaging series and will cover Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements.
This episode will provide guidance in Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements.
We will discuss
• Contractual Requirements
• Technical and Quality Master List of Requirements
• Coded Packaging Requirements
• Commercial Packaging Requirements
PAN: S1000-25-0031
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 08:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968651
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-EU553-6989
|Filename:
|DOD_111108610
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Packaging Episode 2 Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.