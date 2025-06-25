Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Packaging Episode 2 Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by James Bruff 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.

    This video is the second episode in the packaging series and will cover Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements.

    This episode will provide guidance in Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements.
    We will discuss
    • Contractual Requirements
    • Technical and Quality Master List of Requirements
    • Coded Packaging Requirements
    • Commercial Packaging Requirements

    PAN: S1000-25-0031

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 08:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968651
    VIRIN: 250605-O-EU553-6989
    Filename: DOD_111108610
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Packaging Episode 2 Locating Contractual Packaging Requirements, by James Bruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Packaging Training
    Small Business Web Series
    DLA Small Business Programs
    Military Packaging

