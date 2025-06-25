The 2025 edition of the annual Pollinator Expo took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025. The event included vendors that educated and highlighted the importance of pollinators to our environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cliff Thoroughman & Dylan Kaericher)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 07:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968649
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111108534
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
This work, Pollinator Expo 2025, by Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
