    Pollinator Expo 2025

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 2025 edition of the annual Pollinator Expo took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025. The event included vendors that educated and highlighted the importance of pollinators to our environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cliff Thoroughman & Dylan Kaericher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968649
    VIRIN: 250618-F-SX629-1001
    Filename: DOD_111108534
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pollinator Expo 2025, by Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson AFB
    WPAFB
    Enviornmental
    Pollinator Expo

