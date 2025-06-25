B-Roll: Joint live-fire exercise in Poland enhances U.S. and NATO alliance readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division supporting Task Force Iron, participate in a joint combined arms live-fire exercise with Polish Land Forces soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Brigade and British Army soldiers assigned to Quebec Company, 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 20-27, 2025. During the CALFEX, U.S. soldiers joined forces with Poland and the U.K. to demonstrate their ability to rapidly deploy, engage, and maneuver against enemy forces in both daytime and nighttime conditions. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)