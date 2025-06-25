Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Joint live-fire exercise in Poland enhances U.S. and NATO alliance readiness

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha and Bravo Companies, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division supporting Task Force Iron, participate in a joint combined arms live-fire exercise with Polish Land Forces soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Brigade and British Army soldiers assigned to Quebec Company, 1st Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 20-27, 2025. During the CALFEX, U.S. soldiers joined forces with Poland and the U.K. to demonstrate their ability to rapidly deploy, engage, and maneuver against enemy forces in both daytime and nighttime conditions. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968642
    VIRIN: 250621-Z-SG623-1002
    Filename: DOD_111108415
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Marne
    VCorps
    WEARENATO
    StrongTogether
    TFIron

