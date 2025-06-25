Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission - Eliot School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission. B-roll of Eliot School before debris removal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968627
    VIRIN: 250627-A-PA223-2763
    Filename: DOD_111107940
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission - Eliot School, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wildfire
    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    USACE
    Emergency Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download