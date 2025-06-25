Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Army National Guard and Central Pierce Fire Department Water Bucket Training

    PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct joint training with Central Pierce Fire Department in Puyallup, Wash., June 30, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968596
    VIRIN: 250630-Z-CH682-7592
    Filename: DOD_111107419
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Washington Army National Guard and Central Pierce Fire Department Water Bucket Training, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    waterbucket training
    1-168 gsab
    Central Pierce Fire Department

