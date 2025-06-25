Team Vandenberg is bidding farewell to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. His leadership and commitment to the Guardians, Airmen, and mission here have left a lasting impact on VSFB and its community.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968573
|VIRIN:
|250630-X-BS524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111106716
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Lead as Yourself’ SLD 30 Commander Departs, Leaves Legacy of Mission Excellence, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Lead as Yourself’ SLD 30 Commander Departs, Leaves Legacy of Mission Excellence
No keywords found.