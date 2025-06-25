Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 17

U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on the context of care and a supportive environment. Feeling valued, respected, and supported significantly contributes to fostering trust and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|06.30.2025
|06.30.2025 09:16
|Package
|968518
|250630-F-PL327-2317
|DOD_111105911
|00:01:30
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
