U.S. Marines from across 3d Marine Division conduct a simulated combat mission during the Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, May 19-21, 2025. The Jungle Leaders Course is a five-week program designed to teach Marines how to navigate, survive and fight in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968487
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111105335
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jungle Leaders Course 25.2 | Culminating Event B-Roll, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
