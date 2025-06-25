Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Leaders Course 25.2 | Jungle Warfare Tactics B-Roll

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines from across 3d Marine Division conduct a simulated combat missions during the Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, May 15-17, 2025. The Jungle Leaders Course is a five-week program designed to teach Marines how to navigate, survive and fight in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968483
    VIRIN: 250517-M-NC826-1918
    Filename: DOD_111104957
    Length: 00:12:10
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    USMC, Marines, 3d Marine Division, Jungle Leaders Course, Jungle Warfare Tactics, JWTC

