U.S. Marines from across 3d Marine Division execute survival week during the Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, May 5-9, 2025. The Jungle Leaders Course is a five-week program designed to teach Marines how to navigate, survive and fight in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968482
|VIRIN:
|250509-M-NC826-2180
|Filename:
|DOD_111104956
|Length:
|00:10:04
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Jungle Leaders Course 25.2 | Survival Week B-Roll, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
