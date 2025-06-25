Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 | Cliff Rappel B-Roll

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines from across 3d Marine Division rappel down a cliff during the Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2025. The Jungle Leaders Course is a five-week program designed to teach Marines how to navigate, survive and fight in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968481
    VIRIN: 250422-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111104942
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Leaders Course 2-25 | Cliff Rappel B-Roll, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, 3d Marine Division, Jungle Leaders Course, Rappel Wall, JWTC

