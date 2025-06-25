Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Thunderbirds' Pilot #5

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The roar of jet engines, the crack of precision maneuvers, and the spirit of American airpower are all taking center stage at the 2025 Tinker Air Show—and this week’s episode of the Tinker Talks Podcast is soaring right alongside it.

    From the flightline, host Mark Hybers welcomes a special guest: Thunderbird #5, the iconic “upside-down” pilot from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team. The conversation dives into the pilot’s inspiring journey from watching jets roar over Arlington National Cemetery as a child to flying F-16s in one of the world’s most elite aerial demonstration teams.

    Listeners get an inside look at what it takes to fly the Thunderbirds’ new high-energy, emotionally charged performance debuting at Tinker for the first time since 2017. From the symbolism behind the new routine to the physical training it takes to withstand brutal G-forces, the pilot shares the grit and grace behind the glamour.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 17:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968447
    VIRIN: 250626-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_111104371
    Length: 00:14:08
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Tinker Talks Podcast: Thunderbirds' Pilot #5, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

