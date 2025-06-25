Tinker Talks Podcast: Thunderbird Pilot #5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The roar of jet engines, the crack of precision maneuvers, and the spirit of American airpower are all taking center stage at the 2025 Tinker Air Show—and this week’s episode of the Tinker Talks Podcast is soaring right alongside it.



From the flightline, host Mark Hybers welcomes a special guest: Thunderbird #5, the iconic “upside-down” pilot from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team. The conversation dives into the pilot’s inspiring journey from watching jets roar over Arlington National Cemetery as a child to flying F-16s in one of the world’s most elite aerial demonstration teams.



Listeners get an inside look at what it takes to fly the Thunderbirds’ new high-energy, emotionally charged performance debuting at Tinker for the first time since 2017. From the symbolism behind the new routine to the physical training it takes to withstand brutal G-forces, the pilot shares the grit and grace behind the glamour.