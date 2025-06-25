Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 ended at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 27, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures through the utilization of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force Video edited by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 17:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968428
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-JJ878-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103959
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 Wrap up edit, by SSgt Daniel Brosam and SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
