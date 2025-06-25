Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 Wrap up edit

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam and Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls

    354th Fighter Wing

    Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 ended at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 27, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures through the utilization of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force Video edited by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 17:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968428
    VIRIN: 250627-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103959
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

