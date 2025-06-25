Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 Wrap up edit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 ended at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 27, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures through the utilization of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. (U.S. Air Force Video edited by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)