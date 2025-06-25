Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in Ivy Week 2025, a weeklong event that brought Soldiers, Families, and teammates together to celebrate the heritage of the division, and to showcase its lethality, readiness, and fitness while honoring those who fought at the battle of Suoi Tre in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 18:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968420
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103799
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ivy Week 2025, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.