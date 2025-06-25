Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2025

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in Ivy Week 2025, a weeklong event that brought Soldiers, Families, and teammates together to celebrate the heritage of the division, and to showcase its lethality, readiness, and fitness while honoring those who fought at the battle of Suoi Tre in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 18:53
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: COLORADO, US

    This work, Ivy Week 2025, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army
    ivy week
    ivyweek2025

