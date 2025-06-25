video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in Ivy Week 2025, a weeklong event that brought Soldiers, Families, and teammates together to celebrate the heritage of the division, and to showcase its lethality, readiness, and fitness while honoring those who fought at the battle of Suoi Tre in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army video by SPC John Garcia)