Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Staff Sergeant Seeking Selection on Shotgun World Shoot Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DE SOTO, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz won the Tac Ops/Standard Division at the Free State Shotgun Qualifier in De Soto, Kansas, June 20-22. Staskiewicz is a marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning. This was the third qualifying match for Staskiewicz that will likely earn him to selection to USPSA's Team USA that will compete in Greece in the fall of 2026 at the International Practical Shooting Confederation Shotgun World Shoot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968393
    VIRIN: 250624-A-ZG886-3064
    Filename: DOD_111103086
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: DE SOTO, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Staff Sergeant Seeking Selection on Shotgun World Shoot Team, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldier Claims Division Win &ndash; Closes in on Selection to World Shotgun Shoot Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shotgun World Shoot Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download