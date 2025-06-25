Army Staff Sergeant Seeking Selection on Shotgun World Shoot Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz won the Tac Ops/Standard Division at the Free State Shotgun Qualifier in De Soto, Kansas, June 20-22. Staskiewicz is a marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning. This was the third qualifying match for Staskiewicz that will likely earn him to selection to USPSA's Team USA that will compete in Greece in the fall of 2026 at the International Practical Shooting Confederation Shotgun World Shoot.