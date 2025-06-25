U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz won the Tac Ops/Standard Division at the Free State Shotgun Qualifier in De Soto, Kansas, June 20-22. Staskiewicz is a marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team out of Fort Benning. This was the third qualifying match for Staskiewicz that will likely earn him to selection to USPSA's Team USA that will compete in Greece in the fall of 2026 at the International Practical Shooting Confederation Shotgun World Shoot.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968393
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-ZG886-3064
|Filename:
|DOD_111103086
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|DE SOTO, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Staff Sergeant Seeking Selection on Shotgun World Shoot Team, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Soldier Claims Division Win – Closes in on Selection to World Shotgun Shoot Team
No keywords found.