U.S. Army Soldier Claims Division Win – Closes in on Selection to World Shotgun Shoot Team

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz won the Tac Ops/Standard Division at the Free State Shotgun Qualifier in De Soto, Kansas, June 20-22.

The 12-stage U.S. Practical Shooting Association match served as one of six qualifying matches for selection to the 2026 Shotgun World Shoot Team that will compete in Greece. Once all the qualifiers are complete, the USPSA will select Team USA in the various divisions and categories by adding competitors’ top three match scores.

Staskiewicz claimed the division win with 726.2054 points and 209.56 seconds in his third and final shotgun qualifier. After his second selection match, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier stood in second place out of 57 other division athletes vying to make Team USA. The added points from the Free State Shotgun Qualifier put Staskiewicz in a position to likely earn a spot on the team, said the marksmanship instructor.

“It’s pretty exciting to have the chance to represent the United States and the Army on the world stage.”

Sgt. Jon Wiedell, a fellow USAMU Action Shooting Team member, placed second at the match with 730.4243 points and 163.17 seconds in a field of 48 total match competitors. The high placement was a relief to Wiedell since his gun broke on the last stage of his second qualifying match, which lowered his overall points toward earning a spot on Team USA.

After solid performances at the Free State Qualifier, Staskiewicz moved to the number one spot on the qualifier list while Wiedell moved up to second. Teammate Sgt. Houston Russell won his last shotgun qualifying match but has not yet shot his third selection match. So, with only two scores to count, he is currently in ninth place on the selection list out of 56 other Modified Division athletes.

The next two qualifiers are in August and September, leaving Team USA to be announced later in the fall. Staskiewicz is hoping his solid standing will lead him onto the team, so he has a training plan in the works.

“I’m going to start studying past world shoot stages and mimicking them in my training to see what I need to improve on the most, and start working those areas.”