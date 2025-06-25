Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldiers with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, in support of Task Force Iron, train with their UH-60 Black Hawks during aerial-gunnery qualifications at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The UH-60 Black Hawk crews conducted aerial gunnery qualifications to maintain lethality and unit readiness. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968345
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102077
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    UH60 Black Hawk
    Aerial Gunnery
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download