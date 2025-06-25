B-Roll: Gunners test their aerial skills on UH-60 Black Hawks

U.S. Army soldiers with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, in support of Task Force Iron, train with their UH-60 Black Hawks during aerial-gunnery qualifications at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 26, 2025. The UH-60 Black Hawk crews conducted aerial gunnery qualifications to maintain lethality and unit readiness. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968345
|VIRIN:
|250626-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102077
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
