    B-Roll: Task Force Iron, Maryland National Guard join NATO allies in Estonia's Victory Day Parade

    ESTONIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division and a color guard consisting of soldiers from 5-7 Cavalry and Maryland National Guardsmen participate in the Victory Day parade in Pärnu, Estonia, June 23, 2025. The Victory Day parade is held every year to commemorate Estonia’s victory in the War for Independence during the Battle of Võnnu on June 23, 1919 during a critical moment in Estonia’s fight for independence. U.S. presence in Estonia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak and Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:46
