    A-Roll: Task Force Iron, Maryland National Guard join NATO allies in Estonia's Victory Day Parade

    LATVIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brice Bell and Capt. Jason Peachey with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division talk about Estonia’s Victory Day parade and their involvement in the flyover with two UH-60 Black Hawks at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 23, 2025. The flyover consisted of six aircraft from the U.S., Estonia, and Portugal flying over the Victory Day parade ground in Pärnu, Estonia. U.S. presence in Estonia enhances combat readiness, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces partnerships with NATO allies, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside them in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968326
    VIRIN: 250623-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101955
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: LV

    This work, A-Roll: Task Force Iron, Maryland National Guard join NATO allies in Estonia's Victory Day Parade, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    MDNG
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    StatePartnershipProgram
    TFIron

