A-Roll: Task Force Iron, Maryland National Guard join NATO allies in Estonia's Victory Day Parade

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brice Bell and Capt. Jason Peachey with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division talk about Estonia’s Victory Day parade and their involvement in the flyover with two UH-60 Black Hawks at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 23, 2025. The flyover consisted of six aircraft from the U.S., Estonia, and Portugal flying over the Victory Day parade ground in Pärnu, Estonia. U.S. presence in Estonia enhances combat readiness, strengthens interoperability, and reinforces partnerships with NATO allies, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside them in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)