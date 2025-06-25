Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Search and Rescue Training

    CORAL SEA

    06.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a search and rescue training mission in the Coral Sea, June 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 01:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968297
    VIRIN: 250625-N-FC892-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101136
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CORAL SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Search and Rescue Training, by PO2 Cole Pursley and PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

