The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a search and rescue training mission in the Coral Sea, June 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 01:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968297
|VIRIN:
|250625-N-FC892-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111101136
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conduct Search and Rescue Training, by PO2 Cole Pursley and PO3 Kenneth Melseth
