Into the Fight, Into the Sea: HSC-25’s Search and Rescue Mission

Embarked aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO FIVE (HSC-25) Detachment 6 trains hard to carry out one of the Navy’s most demanding and essential missions: Search and Rescue (SAR). Whether someone is lost at sea, injured on land, or caught in a life-threatening situation, HSC-25 is trained and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.



SAR missions require more than just skill—they demand constant teamwork, intense physical and mental preparation, and well-maintained aircraft that can perform under pressure.



Aircrew assigned to HSC-25 regularly conduct mock recovery missions to prepare for real emergencies. These drills can involve rescuing a swimmer lost at sea, recovering someone who’s fallen overboard, or locating a missing hiker. But training isn’t just about practicing known scenarios—it’s about preparing for the unexpected.



Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Gabriel Andaya, DET 6 Operations lead petty officer, is a crew chief, rescue swimmer, and door gunner with HSC-25. He explains that being a rescue swimmer is both physically and mentally demanding. Swimmers must be ready to swim in 20-foot waves for at least 30 minutes, all while managing equipment, staying aware of their environment, and helping someone who may be panicked, unconscious, or injured.



“A rescue swimmer is expected to know the aircraft systems to help locate a survivor and set up the cabin for rescue,” said Andaya. “Once on scene, we assess the situation—are they entangled? Do they have flotation? Are they conscious or unconscious? Everything changes based on the survivor’s condition.”



A typical day of training can quickly go from calm to intense. One moment, it’s a routine flight. The next, there’s a call on the radio: a vessel is capsizing nearby. From that moment, Andaya explained, “You have two minutes to change out of flight gear and into swimmer gear to begin the search.” Aircraft issues or changing conditions often force swimmers to adapt their plan mid-mission. Even in training, survivors may lack flotation and accidentally put the swimmer at risk as they try to stay above water.



Staying calm under pressure is key. “Your job is to take control of the situation. But it’s not over once the survivor is safe. The rescue swimmer and crew chief are also responsible for providing care during the flight back,” he said.



While training is essential, the real impact of HSC-25’s mission comes into focus during live rescues.



Andaya recalled a particularly memorable mission that shows the heart behind SAR. “On a Sunday afternoon in Guam, I got a call about a man on a remote island, 104 nautical miles away, who had a broken pelvis and was bleeding internally. The local hospital was too small to treat him, and he had about four hours before his condition would become critical.”



The landing zone? A small parking lot, with just 40 feet of rotor clearance. Fuel was limited, and there was no nearby refueling option, giving the team only 20 minutes on the ground. On top of that, the sun had set—the entire operation had to be conducted with night vision goggles.



Andaya and his team landed safely, retrieved the patient, and provided in-flight care as the SAR Medical Technician administered medicine. After a 2 hour and 15 minute flight, they arrived at a hospital with advanced care. The next day, they were told the patient’s surgery was successful and he had stabilized.



“It wasn’t the craziest flight I’ve ever had,” Andaya said, “but I definitely slept better that night, knowing I helped someone when they were at their lowest.”



Every successful mission depends on more than just the crew in the air. The MH-60S Seahawk, also known as the Knighthawk, helicopter is a complex aircraft requiring constant care. The maintenance crew performs daily inspections and emergency repairs to ensure it’s always mission-ready.



In the cockpit, pilots handle communication and maintain a stable hover. The crew chief deploys swimmers and communicates conditions in the water, while the rescue swimmer secures and assists the survivor.



Behind every flight is a unified goal: save lives—fast and safely.



Since its formation in 1984, HSC-25 has launched 2,445 missions, resulting in 762 medical evacuations and 475 lives saved from the waters and jungles across the Pacific island chains.



HSC-25 also supports a wide range of missions beyond SAR, including Helicopter Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), Maritime Interdiction, Non-Traditional Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (NTISR), VERTREP (Vertical Replenishment), and Close Air Support using Hellfire missiles, rockets, and crew-served weapons.



None of this would be possible without the coordination between skilled aviators, rescue swimmers, maintainers, and mission planners.



HSC-25 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron, flying missions across the U.S. 7th Fleet. They support the USS America (LHA-6) and all ships connected to the America Strike Group under Commander Task Force 76, providing anti-surface warfare, special operations support, combat logistics, SAR, and humanitarian aid capabilities. HSC-25 remains ready to protect lives—anywhere, anytime, under any conditions.



America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.