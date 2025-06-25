AFSBn-Poland changes leadership at the Army’s newest, most modern APS worksite

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

POWIDZ, Poland – Surrounded by over 5,000 tactical vehicles and major end items of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 valued at $125 million, Army Field Support Battalion-Poland conducted a change of command ceremony at the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world.



Relinquishing command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Poland at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen passed the Battalion Poland colors to Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt on June 25, 2025, officially signifying a change of leadership at the state-of-the-art APS-2 worksite.



(Multi-camera historical documentation video production by Jarod Hodge and Jason Sullivan, Enterprise Multimedia Center, Visual Information Services-Europe (EMC-VISE), IMCOM Europe G6)