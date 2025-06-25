Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Poland changes leadership at the Army’s newest, most modern APS worksite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    POWIDZ, Poland – Surrounded by over 5,000 tactical vehicles and major end items of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 valued at $125 million, Army Field Support Battalion-Poland conducted a change of command ceremony at the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world.

    Relinquishing command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Poland at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen passed the Battalion Poland colors to Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt on June 25, 2025, officially signifying a change of leadership at the state-of-the-art APS-2 worksite.

    (Multi-camera historical documentation video production by Jarod Hodge and Jason Sullivan, Enterprise Multimedia Center, Visual Information Services-Europe (EMC-VISE), IMCOM Europe G6)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968295
    VIRIN: 250625-A-A4479-3595
    Filename: DOD_111101124
    Length: 00:34:00
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Poland changes leadership at the Army’s newest, most modern APS worksite, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download